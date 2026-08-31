Lukashenko–Putin Talks, Management, and Import Substitution

By joint efforts more can be achieved in the economy, trade, and industry. Together it is also simpler to withstand blows of external pressure — that, perhaps, is the main leitmotif of the Belarusian-Russian talks. Minsk publicly, unlike many other countries, states support for its ally and an intention to move actively on the bilateral track. Cooperative efforts (where Belarusian competencies are extremely important) are already giving a tangible effect and allow the consequences of unjust sanctions to be leveled.

Looking more widely: Belarus also proposes its ideas of more intensive interaction for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is unofficially called a “counterweight to the West.” The summit of the organization is being prepared to be received by Bishkek. What to expect from the meeting? How did the talks of Lukashenko and Putin go? And what role should business nevertheless play for the country? The main topics of the week and the political backstage — watch “Time of the First” right now.

While on the porch of the residence at Novo-Ogarevo the leaders of Belarus and Russia were exchanging first greetings, only one phrase was heard: “Reasonable!”

In the negotiating room the presidential pools were on a low start.

A white streak has been marked in Belarusian-Russian trade turnover recently. It is growing even from the record base of 2025.

And this positive the presidents noted on camera. As they say, there would have been no happiness if misfortune had not helped.

“As for current questions, we sacredly fulfill all our agreements, starting from agriculture, foodstuffs, fuel,” the head of the Belarusian state emphasized.

Speaking of the regularity of Belarusian-Russian contacts, including at the highest level, Alexander Lukashenko explained this not only by the desire of the leaders of the two countries. “The dynamics of international relations are such that they among other things push us toward discussing those problems that stand before us. That we together, cooperating, will overcome all kinds of difficulties you may not even doubt,” the Belarusian leader said.

The President of Russia warmly greeted his Belarusian colleague: “Not so long ago it seems we already saw each other, but, as I always say in such cases, the dynamics of our relations are such that all the time new and new moments appear to which one must pay attention, agree, and regulate. The main direction of our interaction, the trade-economic one, is developing successfully, despite all attempts from outside somehow to influence all this.”

And that is mildly put — the West does not cease putting spokes in the wheels. With sanctions it hits the financial sector and payments, with a technological blockade industry, with stop-decisions logistics. The first shocks are long behind — they adapted. The Union State took up joint industrial cooperation and actively joined work on technological sovereignty.

In this connection he especially emphasized the significant role of the head of the Belarusian state. “Thanks to your many-year efforts Belarus preserved and multiplied much of what was created still in the times of the Soviet Union, and now we together can continue movement in these directions, including microelectronics and certain other directions,” Vladimir Putin said.

“We here will absolutely not remain bare and without these goods — microelectronics. Today we are absolutely creating everything that is needed, together. Tomorrow we will come out at a very high level,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

In work are several dozen import-substituting cooperative projects. In all, more than 8,000 enterprises of the Union State are involved in this process. Besides microelectronics this is also machine building and the aviation industry. Belarusian enterprises participate in linkage with the Russians in the production of aircraft. Of the prospective “Osvey” they spoke in Minsk with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov. And judging by the theses of the First — not only of it.

“Time today is pushing us toward this and demands of us that we work together. As you see, we, unlike all other countries (which, naturally, are friends of Russia, but do not want publicly to voice something), do not wash our hands of any convenient or inconvenient questions. We say directly that we consider it an honor to cooperate with Russia, and we will cooperate. In this you may not doubt. The matter is not that the situation is pushing us toward this. And the matter is that we determined this course long ago, several dozen years ago — and sacredly adhere to it,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Denis Manturov, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Russia:

“We have appeared possibilities not only within the framework of the Union State, but we use mechanisms of support and development within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. I mean those means that are formed in the Eurasian Economic Commission from deductions, from import duties that enter the EAEU countries; joint projects are financed. The condition is the participation of no fewer than three countries. I can state that all the first six projects that were realized were precisely with Belarusian participation and with other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Therefore such an approach, understandable, programmatic, gives us the possibility to work jointly stably and to master joint markets.”

Taking into account the scale of Belarusian-Russian cooperation, the work of the governments goes on without interruption. We asked our premier to shed light on the process.

Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin noted that the economic spectrum of Belarusian-Russian relations is wide. The countries, for example, cooperate in the energy and industrial spheres, in questions of ensuring food security.

“Planned work is going on in all directions. To say that everything is good and everything is wonderful — probably one cannot say so and it should not be so, because each side has its own interests. But we find mutually beneficial solutions that allow us to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover and to realize joint projects. This is daily work that is going on today, and it is going not badly,” the head of the Belarusian government emphasized.

Being in Moscow, Alexander Lukashenko held an important meeting in the Russian House of Government, where on the eve of the summit at the highest level he was agreeing with Mikhail Mishustin. How strongly external factors and events in the region influence the Union agenda could be understood from only one brief remark.

“For the perspective we will talk about our common problem which we have to solve in the south of Belarus and in the west of the Russian Federation. Indeed — a problem. But we will solve it. We will solve it, however much someone may not want this,” the head of state said. “And as for who wants what and who does not — we have already seen through these wish-lists with you and understand very well what is happening around us.”

Among the first who felt what real benefit contacts with Belarus can give, and directly at that, were the regions. Russian governors have begun to visit Minsk frequently.

For the head of Arkhangelsk Region, equipment is important — in particular harvesters — and the loading of the port.

Alexander Tsybulsky, governor of Arkhangelsk Region of Russia:

“It is clear that by virtue of those restrictions that were illegally introduced against our countries several years ago, today we are at a stage of such a serious restructuring of our economies, markets of sale, including production ones. Therefore, as for today’s meeting, we spoke most of all about possible industrial cooperation, about the joint creation of logging equipment. This is very important so that we do not fall under such a very strong dependence on our Chinese partners. I think that the prospects are very large. Plus an increase of trade turnover — delivery of that production which exists in Arkhangelsk Region and in the Republic of Belarus, mutually complementing each other’s markets.”

In essence, on the bilateral track they began to do what Lukashenko has been repeating for a long time. Combining efforts and strong sides, the countries will be able to do more.

In approximately the same spirit Minsk proposes to work also in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — this forming bloc is called a “counterweight to the West.” The summit of the association is being prepared to be received by Bishkek — more than a dozen world leaders are expected.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“We understand that the organization requires a certain motor quality in its work. And, of course, the Belarusian side all the time comes forward with some very interesting new initiatives that are called to strengthen interaction across the widest aspect: cross-border cooperation, questions of security, reduction of the antiterrorist threat, questions of an economic character. And I will say that the President will also be ready to come forward with a number of initiatives.”

“You see: the perimeter of the organization is very large; this is in fact all of Central Asia. The core — China, India, Pakistan — occupies a large part of the Eurasian space. An enormous market (more than 3 billion inhabitants), and moreover dynamically developing, scientifically and technically developing,” the head of the foreign-policy department emphasized. “I consider that our organization is also the foundation of the forming Eurasian world.”

Great hopes the states place on the work of the SCO Development Bank, the creation of which was principally agreed at last year’s summit in Chinese Tianjin. “It is called to strengthen settlements between countries in national currencies, to solve questions of a financial character, and to outline plans for the expansion of investment cooperation at the expense of the means of the Development Bank in countries where this is necessary,” the head of the MFA related.

The minister also designated scientific-technical cooperation. “Naturally it is clear that such large countries, possessing a serious scientific-technical potential, must also increase interaction in scientific-technical development and mutually complement each other with new interesting developments. Especially in conditions of sanctions, Western restrictions, and so on, forming their own product, developing their own ideas,” Maxim Ryzhenkov considers.

Managerial effectiveness comes to the forefront — and this was confirmed by the conversation of the President with the government and business. The fate of agricultural production in Dubrovensky District was being decided. They discussed the transfer of poorly working agrarian assets to a private investor. For him this is not a gift, but rather a load. It is necessary to invest both in the farm and in the district.

“I want to warn the governor and the prime minister: you will answer with your heads so that there everything is normal from the point of view of the state. You must transfer and especially sell enterprises as if they were your own. Of course the private person wants to get them cheaper, not to pay extra money — that is natural. And you must sell more dearly. But we must understand that the main thing is not to receive some money. This is an important question, but not the main one. The main thing is that these enterprises develop,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state again noted that the leaders of private companies will have to invest in the development of the district on whose territory these enterprises are located. The talk is that processors will actively occupy themselves with the development of their own raw-material base and invest in agriculture. “The demand on them will be ironclad that there be their own raw material. Here is the land: produce there (the raw material), pay well those who will produce it. Pay these people. This is another question so that you all understand my policy in this regard: we must be ironclad state people,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

Alexander Rogozhnik, chairman of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee:

“The first results we have already received on the work of the Orsha meat-packing plant. Efficiency by profit is already more than tenfold. And those decisions that are being worked out in relation to Vitebsk Region will, in my view, lead us to success. Today we have already finished the selection of projects in the part of meat processing; now in the stage of completion is everything that concerns dairy processing. And we suppose that it is precisely effective processing that will begin to pull up the agriculture of the region.”

Alexander Lukashenko’s cautious attitude toward privatization in the global sense — and many entrepreneurs themselves are ready to join the processes, and that means, apparently, also toward private persons — did not prevent the President from opening the Palace of Independence for business. An excursion is good for new impressions, but the President instructed the head of government also to take part in the meeting. They are ready to hear the requests of business.

Ivan Dobudko, general director of the company Morozprodukt:

“The most important thing for us is to preserve peace, order in our country. The most important thing is that there be justice within the framework of price formation. The most important thing for us is that we simply be able to work, to create workplaces, and that it simply be good for the ordinary Belarusian. Of course a great responsibility stands before us all today: both before private persons and state people. Today we are in that period of time when we must take decisions not in favor of some enrichment of a private form of property or of someone’s personal interests, but we must think today first of all about people and about those labor collectives that work today. The enterprise must earn. The key moment: the enterprise must earn so that it has the possibility to develop, so that it can grow, so that new workplaces can be created. And for this there are all the preconditions, for this there are development banks, and banks with today’s model. Look: who wants to earn today will earn.”

By tradition the liveliest interest and a sea of emotions among the guests of the Palace of Independence was caused by the Museum of Gifts — hundreds of presents to the First, behind which stand histories of interstate relations, important events, people, and regions. But it seems the best gift in the present time is a responsible approach of each to the country and to his own work.