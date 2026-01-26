Lukashenko reaffirmed his commitment to building highest-level strategic relations with China

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed his commitment to building the highest-level strategic relations with China. This was discussed at a meeting on developing cooperation with China, BELTA reports.

"The decision to build the highest-level strategic relations with China is not subject to revision. On the contrary, we will invest resources, time, and attention into strengthening our cooperation. We have all the reserves for this," the Belarusian leader stated.