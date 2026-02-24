Lukashenko Reaffirms Belarus's Readiness to Intensify Cooperation with Kuwait

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b824440-3ecb-42b7-80d2-55548d28803a/conversions/8f8fc59c-af61-4ebe-aa60-a6c96fb814d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b824440-3ecb-42b7-80d2-55548d28803a/conversions/8f8fc59c-af61-4ebe-aa60-a6c96fb814d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b824440-3ecb-42b7-80d2-55548d28803a/conversions/8f8fc59c-af61-4ebe-aa60-a6c96fb814d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b824440-3ecb-42b7-80d2-55548d28803a/conversions/8f8fc59c-af61-4ebe-aa60-a6c96fb814d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the National Day, BelTA reports, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In his congratulatory message to the Amir, the head of state noted that Belarus highly values Kuwait's significant contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as the country's commitment to strengthening constructive interstate cooperation based on the principles of equality, dialogue, and mutual respect.

"Under your wise leadership, Kuwait has achieved significant results in economic development and improving the well-being of the citizens. The experience of implementing the strategic plan Kuwait Vision 2035 can serve as a model for many countries in fulfilling their national agendas," the congratulatory message reads.

In the congratulatory message addressed to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the President reaffirmed Belarus's readiness to intensify cooperation with Kuwait, building on the long-standing ties between the two friendly countries.