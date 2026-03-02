Lukashenko Reaffirms Commitment to Developing Sincere and Trusting Cooperation with Bulgaria

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef2e7200-5145-4b6f-b5b0-67fca8d9042c/conversions/18ca2166-0e52-4722-8747-7994cb652105-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef2e7200-5145-4b6f-b5b0-67fca8d9042c/conversions/18ca2166-0e52-4722-8747-7994cb652105-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef2e7200-5145-4b6f-b5b0-67fca8d9042c/conversions/18ca2166-0e52-4722-8747-7994cb652105-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef2e7200-5145-4b6f-b5b0-67fca8d9042c/conversions/18ca2166-0e52-4722-8747-7994cb652105-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of compatriots and himself, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Bulgaria on Liberation Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"This holiday symbolizes the resilience and courage of Bulgarians – the people with a great history and an indomitable spirit who managed to defend their right to freedom, language, and national identity," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state has noted that, despite the complex geopolitical situation in the world, there remains room for trust and further deepening of bilateral relations between Belarus and Bulgaria. "Bulgarians, like Belarusians, are committed to preserving historical memory and their own cultural heritage, proud of their traditions and love for their native land," the President has emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed his commitment to developing sincere and trusting Belarusian-Bulgarian cooperation and expressed confidence that the two sides can establish a strong partnership based on respect and shared values.