President Alexander Lukashenko has reaffirmed his commitment to the allied relations between Belarus and Russia. He made this statement at a meeting with Andrei Turchak, head of the Altai Republic of the Russian Federation, BelTA reports.

"This is our policy. You can be sure of that. Even in these difficult times, when a special military operation is underway (there are various rumors about this), I have said unequivocally that we are not traitors; we will never betray our brothers. And no matter how difficult and challenging it may be, we will always be there. If we can do something, we will do it, including for your seemingly geographically distant region," the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko assured Andrei Turchak of Belarus's readiness to develop cooperation in areas of interest to the Altai Republic: "If you find something interesting in Belarus, let us know. We will always be ready to help you. In agriculture, in mechanical engineering." The head of state noted that Andrei Turchak, who previously headed the Pskov Region, neighboring Belarus, for several years, is well-versed in the country's capabilities and was directly involved in developing cooperation with Belarusian regions.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that, at a recent meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, he spoke about the need to revive the Soviet practice, when Belarus was assigned its own area of responsibility for providing electricity to a number of Russian regions and cities. "Leningrad, the Kaliningrad region, the Moscow region in Soviet times, not to mention the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Pskov regions—that was our area of responsibility. We are ready to return to this and take on the burden of cooperation more seriously," the President said. "Naturally, Moscow is a huge metropolis; I'm afraid to say that we wouldn't overexert ourselves here. But we have good relations with Moscow, among other things. And these regions (neighboring Belarus—ed.) are our regions. We have always been open. Moreover, we don't choose our neighbors."

The President emphasized that Belarus has always cooperated with neighboring regions, helping each other with equipment and fuel during the harvest season. "We have good relations. Therefore, you have experience. If there's something we can do, we are always ready to do it. I am grateful that you came to Belarus. This is very important for us. You are a very well-known person, including politically. It is a great pleasure for me to meet you," the head of state noted. Andrei Turchak recalled that in June 2015, when he visited Belarus as Governor of the Pskov Region, he had already met with Alexander Lukashenko.

"We know you well, and you know Belarus well. You are always a welcome guest," the head of state assured.