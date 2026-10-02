Lukashenko Reaffirms Integration, Above All in the Post-Soviet Space
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reaffirmed a commitment to integration above all in the post-Soviet space. He spoke at a meeting with heads of delegations attending a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, BelTA reported.
The president stressed that Belarus long ago defined its path of development and is holding to that course. “We are committed to integration,” he said.