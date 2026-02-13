Lukashenko Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment to Productive Cooperation with Serbia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Statehood Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"In our country, we are pleased with Serbia’s convincing achievements in ensuring the stability of its national economy and improving the well-being of its citizens amidst today’s extremely challenging circumstances," the congratulatory message states.

The head of state emphasized that Minsk and Belgrade, despite obstacles and challenges, continue to find new opportunities for cooperation in priority areas.

Lukashenko reaffirmed his unwavering interest in developing fruitful partnership with Serbia, continuing political dialogue, and expanding contacts at all levels.

"We remain committed to defending our common goals and values on the international stage, supporting each other on pressing regional and global issues. I am confident that the successful partnership between Minsk and Belgrade will contribute to peace and stability on the European continent," the Belarusian leader underscored.