Lukashenko Receives Foreign Minister's Report on Outcomes of His Visits to Togo and Ghana

"Africa is the future. You probably understand this more than anyone in our country, that's why this your latest trip. And briefly, we'll talk about this further – what we've achieved in Africa and what areas we're ready to develop with which countries today. But most importantly, we must remember that we're not an empire, we're not Americans to cover the entire continent. We need to have strongholds from which to work in the countries we're interested in. That's the key," the Belarusian leader stated. "I often cite Oman (as an example – BelTA). From Oman, you can work throughout East Africa. Moreover, they have good connections there from the past. They know how to trade, you should cooperate with them, and they will invest. Especially in the current situation, when the dollar is no longer needed. They understand where this is leading to. They are investing heavily and spending money," Alexander Lukashenko added.