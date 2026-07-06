Lukashenko Receives Report from NOC President

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko received a report from Viktor Lukashenko, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOK), BelTA reported.

"Two questions regarding sports. Domestic situation, especially after the last meeting. This isn't just hockey, of course. And what's going on internationally? Who still doesn't recognize us, who does, and so on," the head of state outlined the topics for the report.

Alexander Lukashenko also proposed discussing personnel issues related to sports. He inquired about the performance of the leadership trio in sports, consisting of the deputy prime minister in charge of this area, the relevant minister, and the head of the NOC himself. "How is this trio efficient? What's the situation here?" the President asked.

Another topic of the report, unrelated to sports, concerned Viktor Lukashenko's personal goals in international affairs. "Including the state issue that hangs over you—Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and, to some extent, Africa [developing relations with the relevant countries – Ed.]. How are we working there, how are the economic projects we have discussed progressing?" the head of state has inquired.