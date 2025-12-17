3.68 BYN
Lukashenko Reveals Billions of Dollars "Hidden" in Middle East
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to allegations about billions hidden in the Middle East. He made the relevant statements in his Address to the Belarusian People and Parliament, BELTA reports.
"He barely even had time to go to the Middle East—he's hiding money (as reported by opposition media—BELTA). I read—he's hiding money. I thought: why do you take Belarusians for fools?! A sensible person would ask: 'How can you hide such money?' Here's Roman Golovchenko, our chief banker. How can you hide money today? What money!" the head of state remarked.
The President said he recently discussed this topic in a private setting. It was also noted that in 2024, they were writing about $13 billion, while now they're talking about $9 billion. "And jokingly: where did the President squander $4 billion in a year? I didn't even pay attention myself. That's a lot of money!" Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.