Lukashenko Reveals Billions of Dollars "Hidden" in Middle East

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to allegations about billions hidden in the Middle East. He made the relevant statements in his Address to the Belarusian People and Parliament, BELTA reports.

"He barely even had time to go to the Middle East—he's hiding money (as reported by opposition media—BELTA). I read—he's hiding money. I thought: why do you take Belarusians for fools?! A sensible person would ask: 'How can you hide such money?' Here's Roman Golovchenko, our chief banker. How can you hide money today? What money!" the head of state remarked.