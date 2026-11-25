In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the question of who might lead the country after him.

"Whoever the people elect—that is who it will be. I promise you that—if you are so concerned about a change in our leadership. It will be whoever the people choose, just as they did in the 90s. You surely wouldn't claim that I falsified anything when I came to power in 1994, would you? The people elected me. By rejecting the authorities that were in place at the time, they chose me," Alexander Lukashenko said.

He gave his assurance that the future president would be chosen by the people in exactly the same way—through elections.

"And forget about all this talk of 'handing over power' or a 'transition of power,'" the head of state emphasized. "Well, I suppose that when the time comes for me to leave office, I might have certain preferences—but not the kind of preferences you’re thinking of."

A journalist asked whether the President of Belarus’s youngest son, Nikolai Lukashenko, was among the potential candidates for the presidency.

"Good heavens! My youngest son—who is currently serving in the army—is 22 years old. How could he be president? Under the Constitution, he cannot be president. So, rest assured," the head of state replied. "He’s an objective, sensible, and very serious young man. But I am not grooming him for the presidency—nor my eldest, my middle, or my youngest son."

"And besides, why are we even discussing this now? I have no intention of stepping down from the presidency tomorrow. No, certainly not tomorrow. As for the future—well, that’s in God’s hands. Look, we are all under God’s providence, aren’t we? Who knows? I believe that God played the primary role in my becoming President. God will decide when it is time for me to leave this post and step down," Alexander Lukashenko added.