In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko commented on the situation at the front in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

“President Putin is nevertheless winning on the front. Whatever one may say — he is,” the head of state said. Alexander Lukashenko does not agree with the view that there have been no significant changes along the line of contact recently.

“Russia is gradually moving forward. Slowly. People are dying. But this is war. There is no defeat of Russia there, and there will be no strategic one,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.

Alexander Lukashenko also believes that Russia does not want Ukraine’s capitulation, as some claim. “That is something you invented [in the West],” the President told the French journalist. “I have never once heard Putin say that Ukraine will capitulate. Putin’s position does not even consist of seizing all of Ukraine. I often reason like this: they captured Ukraine, and then what? How do you govern that land afterwards? You NATO people will constantly use Ukraine so that there is chaos there, so that Russia cannot manage Ukraine in any way. And it will be difficult for you to counter that, even with brains.”

“The Russians understand this, and Putin understands it. Capture Ukraine, and then what? What will happen afterwards? He understands this perfectly well,” the head of state noted