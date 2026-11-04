An unedited conversation—covering war and peace, the root causes of armed conflicts, massive European protests, indivisible Eurasian security, and the Belarusian position. Our stance is to unite rather than slide into confrontation, to negotiate rather than rattle sabers, and to revive peace talks on Ukraine rather than fan the flames of war. This is what Minsk is voicing these days. The International Conference on Eurasian Security continues its work. Alexander Lukashenko highlighted the core message: Belarus consistently stands on the side of peace. We have gathered the head of state's key talking points on issues that concern everyone.

A world free of threats, blackmail, and violence. A world without dividing lines, conflicts, and wars. Is it a utopia? An illusion? A dream?

Time and again, Minsk urges everyone to reflect on why the planet has approached the edge of the abyss and how to extinguish the fire of a major war. The President is not inclined to sensationalize or escalate tensions. However, when confrontation reaches its limit, it becomes absolutely vital to speak about the power of dialogue and cooperation. The high turnout of attentive observers in Minsk proves that there are still those who genuinely care about our shared future.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"Does anyone truly believe that the West has its own Eurasia, and the East has its own? We stand for a shared Eurasia. Eurasian security is common and indivisible. Responsibility for it is also shared, as no single entity can fully guarantee it alone—neither the West nor the East. There is no alternative here!"

How can security be ensured? Who will provide guarantees? What documents or treaties will deliver them? As frightening as it sounds today, no real mechanisms are currently in place.

Furthermore, some have come to believe that security amounts to tanks and missiles—the more you have, the safer you are. The President reminds us: modern weapons know no borders; you cannot hide from them across the ocean. A global conflict can only be a nuclear one.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"Western countries never tire of scaring their own populations, especially now, with a fabricated threat from the East, allegedly preparing for a war with Russia in 2030. Let me emphasize once again: we, Russians and Belarusians, are not going to attack anyone or wage war against anyone. Our principled approach relies on dialogue and cooperation."

Yet, engaging in dialogue is challenging. It is far simpler to stamp out sanctions, bomb countries, kidnap, or even assassinate a President. Cuba, Iran, Venezuela—these examples do not belong to the distant past. This is our reality—21st-century democracy. Alexander Lukashenko will not defend American policy, not in this instance. However, there is a specific stance that allows Lukashenko to state that he is, after all, a Trumpist.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"If we do not stop now in Ukraine, just as Trump suggests—regardless of his motives, whether they are driven by domestic American politics or something else, the difference is minor—if we do not stop and instead choose the path of escalation, we will inevitably arrive at World War III. Major politicians are already speaking openly about how that would end. You cannot hide from a nuclear strike across the ocean. Therefore, Trump is doing a great thing."

Lukashenko gives Trump his due. After all, the Anchorage talks once instilled hope for an end to the war. The trouble is that this opportunity, along with others, was missed.

As Europe balances on the brink of an expanding conflict, Lukashenko does not hide the fact that dragging Belarus alone into it will no longer work. Consequently, the stakes are far too high.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"Some want to drag Belarus into this war and trigger an escalation. However, drawing Belarus into the conflict is not just an escalation—it represents a terrifying new level of this war. We are doing everything possible to avoid entering this war. The President of Russia maintains the exact same position."

Almost five long years. The path to peace is thorn-filled. Yet, there is no other road. Lukashenko believes the time has come to negotiate—the very moment when even Europe begins to grasp the dead-end nature of the situation. This comes from the same continent where, seemingly just yesterday, leaders called to fight to the last Ukrainian while pumping Kiev with missiles and tanks.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"The war in Ukraine will be concluded in the coming months. This is my personal opinion. That is it: strength is depleted, resources are gone, and everyone is exhausted," the Belarusian leader stated. "When I speak of resources, I do not mean that there is a shortage of physical assets somewhere. Russia has plenty of them—thank God, enough for the entire world. I am not talking about those resources. The resources are depleted in people's minds. Everyone is tired of this war and has finally begun to understand this, even in Europe."

But what is it like to face riots, arson, and gunfire? It appears Europe has begun to feel it firsthand. Protests involving hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are taking place. Any moment now, things could flare up even worse. Social issues, economic difficulties, dropping standards of living, and declining safety have transformed the European Union from an island of stability into a zone of chaos and turbulence, where citizens' rights and freedoms seem to have been quickly forgotten.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"Children have been maimed—some left without eyes, others without hands—and thousands have been thrown into prisons. They are planning to ban social networks and block the internet. Are these not political prisoners? It is worse. I wonder, are they planning to impose sanctions on President Macron and other European leaders for human rights violations and label them dictators? I also want to ask those who love exporting their own brand of democracy to other countries: do you actually like such human rights recipes in your own home, in your 'blooming garden'? Apparently not. Yet, they planted the 'Arab Spring' in the Middle East and triggered much more after that. Doesn't what is happening now on the streets of European cities remind you of anything? How do you like the re-export of democracy?"

It is an approach as old as time, the President is convinced, pointing out that the West silences its own domestic problems by demonizing Belarus and Russia.

The President of the Republic of Belarus:

"Terrifying wars have broken out many times in history when similar events unfolded inside a country. It is not us, it is not Putin who wants to attack them tomorrow," the President said regarding the imaginary threats used by Western politicians to frighten their citizens. "Rather, these politicians are searching for an opportunity to calm their population and distract them from internal troubles through war."

Saber-Rattling is not a difficult task. However, the President states frankly: building up military muscle and measuring the might of armies will not resolve the continent's problems. Therefore, official Minsk, as always, calls for negotiations and the silencing of cannons. That is the only way the voice of diplomacy can truly be heard.