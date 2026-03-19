Lukashenko Says He Likes Trump's Straightforward Approach

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko appreciates the directness of current U.S. President Donald Trump. He stated this in a conversation with journalists, BelTA reported.

"What I like about Trump is that he speaks as he reckons. I like this straightforward approach. So, we see the true policies and goals of the American leadership. And we see who Americans are. I like that," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Donald Trump is an actor in the best sense of the word, as well as a businessman, journalist, economist, and something of a politician.

The Belarusian President emphasized that he also always speaks frankly if he believes the current U.S. administration and Donald Trump are acting incorrectly or making mistakes. "The war in Iran, Venezuela—Maduro was captured," he cited as examples.