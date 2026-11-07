Lukashenko Says Presidents Can’t Have Friends, Citing Corruption Risks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he cannot say he has true friends, though he maintains good acquaintances to converse with. The head of state shared these reflections on Saturday during an interactive meeting with residents of the Govyady agro-town in the Shklov District, Mogilev Region, national news agency BelTA reported.

"A president can hardly have friends," Lukashenko said. "There are acquaintances who have done a lot for me, and I remember that. Perhaps some presidents do have friends, but I am speaking for myself. You see, over time, friends start demanding too much from you. They expect you to do something for them at the expense of others, and that leads directly to corruption."

"For me, this is completely unacceptable," the Belarusian leader continued. "That is probably why I don't have friends. There are good people I can chat and talk with, but I always remember that I am the President. I must be fair to everyone. I deeply respect hard-working people, the laborers."

Lukashenko also emphasized that "justice and fairness" serve as his primary slogan. He recalled a recent conversation in the neighboring agro-town of Gorodets, where he spoke with former agricultural colleagues. "The discipline and demands back then were strict, but it was always fair. That is my motto," he said.

"We must ensure that even if a person ends up in prison, they understand it was fair and that they are the one to blame. Therefore, justice must be at the core. Today, we Eastern Slavs have a fierce demand for justice. Our people will never tolerate injustice, whereas in Western Europe, people see things a bit differently," the president noted.

The head of state acknowledged that individuals within a newly elected president’s inner circle often assume the leader owes them favors and must help them by any means necessary. "Helping is not an issue," Lukashenko remarked. "But one must understand that a massive number of people are watching you, and everyone wants help."

Returning to the topic of personal trust, Lukashenko added: "It is hard to define what kind of people true friends should be. Well, perhaps my sons, who will never betray you, and who will do exactly as you require and say. At the very least, no one has ever seen or heard of my sons taking anything from anyone or enriching themselves at your expense. Elsewhere, it is common: once someone comes to power, their friends and relatives must all become wealthy. That is not how I operate. I grew up in poverty, just like all of you nearby. I know what the life of an ordinary person is like, and that is why I try to help."

Lukashenko concluded by touching upon religion, noting that it is beneficial for those holding immense power to keep faith in mind. "Most people are believers. If so, He [the Lord] sees what everyone is doing. We, people with great power, need Him to hold us accountable. But so that He does not judge me as harshly as others, I strive to always be just," the President said.