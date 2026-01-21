Lukashenko: Scientists shape a strategic vision for the development of science

Scientists not only create new knowledge but also shape a strategic vision for scientific development and participate in expert evaluations of key decisions. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorship certificates to research and teaching staff, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that domestic science faces strategic challenges: developing high-tech industries, interdisciplinary research, and industrial schools, integrating science, education, and the real sector of the economy, and achieving implementation and mass production. "Increasing the productivity of such interactions and reducing technological dependence is our top priority," he stated.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the special role that scientists play in this system: "You not only create new knowledge, but also shape the strategic vision for scientific development and participate in the expert evaluation of key decisions."

The President noted that scientists have succeeded in creating scientific schools and solving specific problems in the fields of clinical medicine and demography, microelectronics, wood processing technologies, and the cultivation of domestic agricultural varieties. "Our science has accomplished much, and I am convinced it will continue to do so, because there is a foundation. We simply also need to organize ourselves—academic, industry, and industrial science—to build appropriate systems, and define goals. This will eliminate the trivialities that many scientists have been discussing recently. And we can achieve greater results," he asserted.