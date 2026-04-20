Lukashenko Sees Drones Capabilities and Operators' Skills

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During the visit to the DOSAAF (Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of the Republic of Belarus) aero club in Minsk, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko was shown the capabilities of modern drones and the skills of their operators, BelTA reported.

Drone racing is a new activity for DOSAAF, but it is developing rapidly. By 2025, 15 sections were opened across the country. Drone racing training rooms are equipped with modern equipment, including computer simulators with joysticks for learning basic piloting skills and a "cube"—a specially equipped space for practical flights during the initial training phase, ensuring operator and drone safety.

In this high-speed sport, pilots control quadcopters from a first-person perspective through special goggles, negotiating a challenging obstacle course at high speeds. Precise control of the drone at high speeds, which, as reported to the President, reaches approximately 200 km/h, is crucial for the operator. They are capable of delicate maneuvering, avoiding various obstacles, even in confined spaces. Quadcopters of various sizes and payload capacities are used, from the smallest and virtually silent to the largest. They have a wide range of applications for both civilian and military purposes.