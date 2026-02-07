Lukashenko sends condolences to Pakistani leaders following terrorist attack at Islamabad mosque

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif following the terrorist attack at an Islamabad mosque during Friday prayers, which killed and injured numerous civilians. This was reported by BelTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state emphasized that the people of Belarus received this news with deep pain. "I am confident that all those responsible for this heinous crime will be punished according to their actions," the message of condolences to Asif Ali Zardari reads.

In his condolences to Shahbaz Sharif, Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus's solidarity with Pakistan, which resolutely fights all forms of terrorism and religious extremism.