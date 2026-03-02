Lukashenko sends condolences to President of Iran following death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"It is with deep pain and sorrow that the Republic of Belarus received the tragic news of the death of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei as a result of a treacherous attack," the condolences read. "For decades, he served the people, always guided by loyalty to traditions and responsibility to future generations. His wisdom and foresight earned him high recognition and earned him well-deserved authority far beyond the country's borders. The spiritual leader remained loyal to his people until his last breath and courageously accepted martyrdom, defending Iran's sovereignty and independence."

"The memory of Ali Khamenei and his service to the country will remain in the hearts of millions of people. His life will remain part of Iran's national heritage and an important chapter in world history," the President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he had the honor of meeting with this outstanding statesman, who made a significant contribution to the development of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Belarus: "His good name and courage will remain in our memory."