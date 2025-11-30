3.72 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.37 BYN
Lukashenko sends condolences to President of Sri Lanka over aftermath of floods and landslides
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko sends condolences to President of Sri Lanka over aftermath of floods and landslidesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87b880ec-bbf3-4893-9391-93c52494efb8/conversions/2e67ce9c-ee8b-40e9-9a07-eee75ae8fcd7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87b880ec-bbf3-4893-9391-93c52494efb8/conversions/2e67ce9c-ee8b-40e9-9a07-eee75ae8fcd7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87b880ec-bbf3-4893-9391-93c52494efb8/conversions/2e67ce9c-ee8b-40e9-9a07-eee75ae8fcd7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87b880ec-bbf3-4893-9391-93c52494efb8/conversions/2e67ce9c-ee8b-40e9-9a07-eee75ae8fcd7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the numerous casualties resulting from floods and landslides, BelTA reports.
"On behalf of the people of the Republic of Belarus and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences over the numerous casualties resulting from the catastrophic floods and landslides in Sri Lanka," the message reads.
The head of state addressed words of support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured. "I am confident that the efforts of the authorities and rescue services will help the region overcome the consequences of this terrible tragedy," the Belarusian leader emphasized.