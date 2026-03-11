Lukashenko sends condolences to Sultan of Oman on death of his Deputy Prime Minister

The President of Belarus sent condolences to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, on the death of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers of the Sultanate of Oman. The head of state noted that the Deputy Prime Minister's long-standing work was a crucial prerequisite for the Sultanate's current political and socioeconomic growth, as well as for the development of constructive international cooperation, including with the Republic of Belarus. "I had the opportunity to personally meet with this outstanding statesman, who rightfully enjoyed deep respect both in his homeland and abroad. I will forever cherish the warmest memories of his wisdom, foresight, and sincere devotion to Oman," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.