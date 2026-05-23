Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on Independence Day

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the national holiday – Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, BelTA reports.

"Thanks to your strategic vision, energy, and sincere devotion to your country, Jordan has achieved significant success in addressing pressing economic and social development challenges. Today, the Kingdom enjoys international prestige and plays a constructive role in addressing regional and international issues," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state is confident that, amid the numerous challenges facing the Middle East, successful Belarusian-Jordanian cooperation, based on the principles of mutual respect and trust, serves the interests of both peoples.

"I hope that in the current unpredictable period of political and economic turbulence, we will be able not only to maintain but also to expand our partnership," Alexander Lukashenko noted.