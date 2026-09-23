Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on National Day

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on National Day, BelTA reports.

"Today, the Kingdom has achieved outstanding success in the political, socio-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The country’s standing on the international stage has grown significantly," the congratulatory message to the King of Saudi Arabia reads. "I note with respect that, even amidst the military-political tensions in the region, the Saudi people, under your leadership, demonstrate resilience, unity, and solidarity."

The Head of State emphasized that Minsk is open to a sincere dialogue with Riyadh and to expanding cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

In a congratulatory message to the Kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Alexander Lukashenko noted that the two sides have opened up promising new areas for joint work in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital transformation of the economy, and public administration.

The President reaffirmed Belarus's commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, and science, as well as in the agricultural and industrial sectors, where both countries possess significant potential.

"Amidst rising global tensions and growing unpredictability, you can fully count on Belarus as a reliable partner and a good friend," the Head of State noted.