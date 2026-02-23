Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to People of Estonia on Independence Day

эстония news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3afea30f-0637-4fc0-8b03-52e4b275b32a/conversions/29678a48-1e2c-4619-b8cc-4196c7d8183b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3afea30f-0637-4fc0-8b03-52e4b275b32a/conversions/29678a48-1e2c-4619-b8cc-4196c7d8183b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3afea30f-0637-4fc0-8b03-52e4b275b32a/conversions/29678a48-1e2c-4619-b8cc-4196c7d8183b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3afea30f-0637-4fc0-8b03-52e4b275b32a/conversions/29678a48-1e2c-4619-b8cc-4196c7d8183b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed congratulations the people of Estonia on Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"Today, when the world is facing many serious challenges, it is important for nations to recognize their place in the history of civilization and see prospects for further development," the congratulatory message reads.

In this regard, Belarus has always been and remains a supporter of constructive cooperation between countries based on the principles of trust, partnership, and mutual respect for a better future for generations, the head of state noted.

"I am confident that in resuming economic and humanitarian contacts, grounding on the rich historical traditions of our countries, we will overcome any difficulties and artificial barriers, whether they come from external advisers or from some irresponsible politicians," the President emphasized.