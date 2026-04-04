Lukashenko Sends Easter Greetings to Belarusian Christians

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his heartfelt congratulations to Christians celebrating Easter on April 5, 2026. The official message was released by BELTA, citing the Presidential press service.

"The news of Christ's Resurrection and the recognition of the holiday's greatness spiritually transform us. We strive to live according to our conscience, act justly, and show greater mercy to those around us," the greeting states.

Lukashenko emphasized that the fundamental Christian virtues—timeless moral and ethical principles—remain an unwavering moral compass. They unite Belarusians in building a peaceful, constructive society under the sky of peace.

The President wished everyone good health, joy of life, spiritual well-being, and warmth in family connections.

Official Easter Greeting from President Lukashenko to Belarusian Christians

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Bright Easter!

The news of Christ's Resurrection and the understanding of the holiday’s significance spiritually uplift us all. We aim to live by conscience, act fairly, and show greater compassion to others.

The core Christian virtues, enduring over centuries, are an unbreakable moral guide that unites Belarusians in collective creation under a peaceful sky.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, spiritual prosperity, and warm family warmth.

Alexander Lukashenko