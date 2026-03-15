Lukashenko Sends Greetings to Participants and Guests of the XXXIII Minsk International Book Fair

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of greetings to the participants and guests of the XXXIII Minsk International Book Fair, BelTA reports.

"I welcome the participants and guests of the Minsk International Book Fair. For many years, it has been a long-awaited and significant event in the fields of literature and publishing, bringing together professionals and enthusiasts of the printed word from around the world," the message reads.

"I am confident that the book forum, timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the CIS, will strengthen the potential for international cooperation, discover new names, and present exciting projects aimed at developing publishing and promoting the spiritual and moral values of the Commonwealth," the head of state noted.