Lukashenko Sent Greetings to Participants of Council of Chairpersons of CIS Supreme Courts Meeting

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the second meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of Supreme Courts of the CIS member states, taking place in Minsk on October 8. The Belarusian leader's press service reports.

"It is symbolic that your visit to Belarus coincides with the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States. This association has become a key platform for fruitful partnership among post-Soviet nations, grounded in equal dialogue, coordinated approaches, and a commitment to improving people's lives," the message reads.

The Head of State noted that cooperation in the judicial sphere—aimed at harmonizing national legal systems, exchanging experience, and implementing best practices—is of particular importance for protecting the rights of citizens and organizations within the Commonwealth.

"Today, specific tasks are coming to the fore, including the mutual recognition and enforcement of court rulings, the improvement of legal assistance mechanisms, and the digitalization of judicial operations," the President emphasized.

"I am confident that this meeting will facilitate the development of effective joint solutions to pressing judicial issues and strengthen humanitarian, economic, and legal ties between our peoples," he added.

Alexander Lukashenko wished the participants productive work, boundless energy, peace, and well-being.