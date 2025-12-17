Lukashenko Sets Goal to Increase Belarus' Energy Independence by 2030

During his Address to the Belarusian People and Parliament, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko set the goal of further increasing the country's energy independence by 2030, BELTA reports.

The Belarusian President noted that energy is the guarantor of economic development and a matter of national self-sufficiency. "Belarus' advantages in this regard are obvious. The newly built nuclear power plant has significantly strengthened our energy independence. But by 2030, we must raise this level even higher," Lukashenko stated.

The Belarusian leader noted that the plant's capacity has made it possible to modernize the relevant infrastructure and stimulate the development of electric transport. "During this time, we have connected 2 million square meters of new electrified housing. Modern Belarusian electric buses operate not only in Minsk and regional centers, but also in 'experimental districts' – Zhodino, Shklov, and Novopolotsk," the head of state cited examples.

He emphasized that the government and governors need to expand this experience elsewhere. "Launch comfortable, reliable electric buses to satellite towns without destroying the minibus service! I want those who 'TikToks' on these TikToks to hear my voice. I have never been against people's free choice as to whether to travel by minibus or bus. But when people stand in line and turn to me, I cannot ignore it. We immediately produced a large number of buses powered by natural gas, internal combustion engines, and electric buses and launched them on the route. Choose," Alexander Lukashenko said.