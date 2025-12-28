3.72 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.41 BYN
Lukashenko signs decree pardoning 22 people ahead of New Year
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko signs decree pardoning 22 people ahead of New Yearnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98d266ea-daed-4793-88cb-11f55951ef14/conversions/1ab9fce6-ddd1-4a58-ba63-f317591489b1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98d266ea-daed-4793-88cb-11f55951ef14/conversions/1ab9fce6-ddd1-4a58-ba63-f317591489b1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98d266ea-daed-4793-88cb-11f55951ef14/conversions/1ab9fce6-ddd1-4a58-ba63-f317591489b1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/98d266ea-daed-4793-88cb-11f55951ef14/conversions/1ab9fce6-ddd1-4a58-ba63-f317591489b1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 22 people ahead of the New Year, BelTA reports.
Of these people, 20 were convicted of extremist crimes. Among those pardoned, 15 are women and 7 are men; 11 have minor children.
All of them petitioned the head of state for pardon, admitted their guilt, and expressed remorse.
The decision to pardon was made by the President for humanitarian reasons and in the interests of their families, as well as taking into account the positive character traits of the pardoned individuals.