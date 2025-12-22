Lukashenko sign laws aimed at developing trade and economic relations with several countries

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed laws aimed at developing trade and economic relations with several countries. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

The head of state signed a law ratifying the economic partnership agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and the United Arab Emirates. This international agreement aims to facilitate mutual trade and develop cooperation between the EAEU and the UAE. Its implementation will provide an additional competitive advantage for EAEU products and create conditions for expanding exports.

The President also signed a law ratifying the temporary trade agreement between the EAEU and Mongolia, aimed at facilitating mutual trade.