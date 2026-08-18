Lukashenko Signs Decree to Boost Agroecotourism Across Belarus

President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 275 “On the Development of Agroecotourism” on August 18.

The document approves the regulation governing the provision of services in the agroecotourism sector. As a measure of state support, preferential lending by Belagroprombank to agroecotourism operators is extended for an unlimited period.

Credit limits for these operators are removed. The maximum term of loan agreements is increased from five to eight years for agricultural organizations and from seven to ten years for individuals.

Support for regions located far from large population centers is adjusted: operators there may now pay a special fee (set at 45 rubles from January 1, 2026) instead of the regular tax.

The rules also raise the permitted number of living rooms in agro-eco estates to 15 and expand the list of services that may be offered.