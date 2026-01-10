Lukashenko: Situation around Belarus is not getting calmer

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e384911f-5f6c-4944-9b17-4fac1cc7e956/conversions/7d4f7471-0b97-44fd-adb3-f0445402f48f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e384911f-5f6c-4944-9b17-4fac1cc7e956/conversions/7d4f7471-0b97-44fd-adb3-f0445402f48f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e384911f-5f6c-4944-9b17-4fac1cc7e956/conversions/7d4f7471-0b97-44fd-adb3-f0445402f48f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e384911f-5f6c-4944-9b17-4fac1cc7e956/conversions/7d4f7471-0b97-44fd-adb3-f0445402f48f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The situation around Belarus is not getting any calmer. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko when approving decisions on state border protection in 2026, BelTA reports.

"We've always been in a very serious situation. Unfortunately, the trend today is not getting any calmer. Looking at the map, we see that we're practically surrounded by military units on all sides. Our only window of opportunity is in the east, with the Russian Federation, where things are a little easier. But I wouldn't say so, especially given the recent events in Ukraine, when drones can fly into your territory from unknown and unclear direction. Frankly, we haven't yet learned to 100% respond to all these incursions or destroy them 100% of the time. I don't know if that 100% is possible. But we must strive for it. We'll talk about that too," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that approving decisions on state border protection at the highest level at the beginning of the year is a good military tradition that has been established over many years. "Now this [countering border security threats – BelTA] is more relevant than ever. Perhaps, more relevant than other military threats. As I've already said, because our border guards are constantly on combat alert. They have no other readiness. They are always on full combat alert. They are ready to work, as in wartime. Because, as we say, they have been entrusted with the honor and right to walk on the last meters of our Motherland," the President noted.