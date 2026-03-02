Lukashenko: Slovakia Is a Friendly Country for Belarus and Should Be Treated Accordingly

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Slovakia is a friendly country for Belarus and should be treated with respect. He made this remark while approving the appointment of Belarus' ambassador to Slovakia, according to BELTA.

"Regarding Slovakia — it is a friendly country for us. It has its own voice. We should treat them accordingly, humanly," Lukashenko emphasized.

The president also noted that he personally knows Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, who plays a key role in the country’s governance due to his position. He described their relationship as friendly. "They have met, discussed many issues. He is a sensible person, very concerned about his country. And he hasn't forgotten where his roots are," Lukashenko added.