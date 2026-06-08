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Lukashenko Speaks in Favor of Introducing High Technology into Court Operations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
During a meeting with Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko spoke in favor of using high technology in court operations, BelTA reports.
"You are working very seriously on computerization and the introduction of everything new, high technology, into court operations. I am in favor of this. What I hate most in the courts is the paperwork that has always been demanded. Therefore, we would very much like you to join us in implementing high technology in court operations, throughout the entire chain of command," the head of state said.
Photo: BelTA