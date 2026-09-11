Lukashenko: Speed of Decision-Making Determines Advantage on Battlefield

Developing the communications system within the Armed Forces is a critical, fundamental issue for ensuring the country's defense. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during a meeting with military officials at the Obuz-Lesnovsky combined-arms training ground, BelTA reports."

Today, the rapid exchange of data, the security of communication channels, and the speed of decision-making directly determine strategic advantage on the battlefield and guarantee both the precise execution of combat missions and the safety of all personnel," the head of state said. "In an era where the entire world is rapidly advancing information technologies, as well as reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and signal-jamming capabilities, falling behind in this area would be fatal. That is precisely why we place—and will continue to place—great emphasis on modernizing the communications system as part of the development of our Armed Forces and the state's military organization as a whole."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that conducting operational training activities—which include specialized operational exercises for the Armed Forces' signal troops—serves as a highly effective measure in this regard.