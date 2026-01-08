The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the Americans involved collusion and betrayal. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at an awards ceremony in Minsk, according to BELTA.

"I want you to understand: everything was there. There was an agreement, and money was paid, including to people in Venezuela. Both military and civilians. There was collusion and there was betrayal. Everything was there," the Belarusian leader stated.