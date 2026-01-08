3.67 BYN
Lukashenko stated that kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro by Americans involved collusion and betrayal
Lukashenko stated that kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro by Americans involved collusion and betrayal
The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the Americans involved collusion and betrayal. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at an awards ceremony in Minsk, according to BELTA.
"I want you to understand: everything was there. There was an agreement, and money was paid, including to people in Venezuela. Both military and civilians. There was collusion and there was betrayal. Everything was there," the Belarusian leader stated.
"Therefore, we must be as careful as possible," the head of state emphasized. "We have been convinced once again that we must be strong."