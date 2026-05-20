Lukashenko states his satisfaction with joint nuclear training with Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is pleased with the results of the joint nuclear force training with Russia. He told reporters, according to BELTA.

"The organizational part proceeded without any glitches. It was reasonable, efficient, and well-organized. Everything went well organizationally," the head of state said.

Regarding the results of the launches in Russia involving Belarusian military personnel, the results indicate accurate hits on the targets. "They hit the nail on the head. It was a very precise hit. This shows that our guys have mastered these advanced systems very quickly and know how to operate them," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The Belarusian President noted that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin last winter to participate in nuclear force exercises scheduled for the end of May. This included both weapons deployed on Belarusian territory and the Russian nuclear triad. "This was a long-planned event. We have not deviated from these deadlines for a single day. And the Russian President, despite returning from China late in the evening or at night, participated in these exercises because that was agreed upon," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted the scale of the exercise. According to him, it involved thousands of people and a large amount of equipment.

Regarding the results of the launches on Russian territory involving Belarusian military personnel, the results indicate accurate hits on targets. The head of state also noted that the strikes were carried out using Russian-made Iskander missile systems. "They hit the nail on the head. It was a very precise hit. This shows that our guys have mastered these advanced systems very quickly and know how to operate them," said Alexander Lukashenko.

In this regard, the President spoke about the development of rocket engineering, using the example of the domestic Polonez multiple launch rocket system. "We are improving our Polonez systems, although it seems we only recently accepted them into service. We have now produced these systems ourselves and are improving the missile we once developed with our friends from the People's Republic of China. We are working with both China and Russia," he stated.