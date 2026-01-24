Lukashenko States that Armed Forces' Operational Readiness Check to Continue until Spring

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83570a23-d3ca-430f-b30f-b7cb52dbdbe9/conversions/d296328b-a915-4a9f-9b85-5c59cf2f3480-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83570a23-d3ca-430f-b30f-b7cb52dbdbe9/conversions/d296328b-a915-4a9f-9b85-5c59cf2f3480-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83570a23-d3ca-430f-b30f-b7cb52dbdbe9/conversions/d296328b-a915-4a9f-9b85-5c59cf2f3480-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83570a23-d3ca-430f-b30f-b7cb52dbdbe9/conversions/d296328b-a915-4a9f-9b85-5c59cf2f3480-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Operational readiness checks of the Armed Forces will continue until spring. This was announced by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting on the establishment of an educational center for training personnel in promising areas, BelTA reports.

Speaking about technological developments, the head of state noted that drones are currently driving people crazy: "Entire factories are churning them out. And not just the Ukrainians and Russians who are currently fighting with them. And they are fighting quite effectively."