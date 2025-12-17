3.68 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.45 BYN
Lukashenko States that Belarus Disproves West's Myth about Its Isolation
According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus has managed to destroy the image of a closed and isolated country imposed by the West. The head of state made this statement in his Address to the Belarusian people and parliament, BelTA reports.
"We have broken the myth created by the West about the closed and isolated nature of our country, as confirmed by any world rankings. Belarus has entered the top 50 most visited by tourists countries (48th place)," said the head of state.
He noted that just this year, more than 250,000 "enlightened" Europeans who arrived on a visa-free basis have personally convinced of the safety, comfort, and beauty of Belarus. "And this is despite the fact that more than half of the border crossing points are closed," Alexander Lukashenko has stated.