Lukashenko States that Belarus Disproves West's Myth about Its Isolation

According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus has managed to destroy the image of a closed and isolated country imposed by the West. The head of state made this statement in his Address to the Belarusian people and parliament, BelTA reports.

"We have broken the myth created by the West about the closed and isolated nature of our country, as confirmed by any world rankings. Belarus has entered the top 50 most visited by tourists countries (48th place)," said the head of state.