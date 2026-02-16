3.72 BYN
Lukashenko states the need for countries under sanctions to unite
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko supported the idea of uniting countries under sanctions. The head of state made this statement while accepting the government's 2025 report, BelTA reports.
"Fifty countries are already under direct sanctions. The secondary effect probably affects hundreds of countries. And so the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs approached me, as Chairman of the Supreme State Council (of the Union State – BelTA), so that we could consider the issue and somehow unite all those under sanctions. We also convinced China. They don't need convincing; they understand that they will be next," the head of state stated.
"We united and demonstrated our strength and power. If we unite and reach an agreement, those who imposed sanctions against us will be afraid," the Belarusian leader is confident.