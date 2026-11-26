President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has submitted a bill titled "On Amnesty in Connection with the Year of the Belarusian Woman" to the House of Representatives, the Belarusian leader’s press service reports.

The amnesty will primarily apply to women who committed crimes while minors, mothers with many children, pregnant women, pensioners, women with disabilities, and those convicted of crimes committed through negligence.

The amnesty will also extend to men who committed crimes as minors, offering them an opportunity to return to a normal life sooner.

The bill is rooted in the principles of humanism and respect for women and maternal sentiments. This initiative is intended to facilitate the prompt return of young Belarusian citizens to the care of their mothers and grandmothers, and of adult women to their own children.