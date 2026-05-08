Lukashenko: Teach young people to see the face of fascism beneath guise of good intentions

It's essential to teach young people to see the face of fascism beneath the guise of good intentions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during the wreath-and-flower-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk on May 9, BelTA reports.

"We, the heirs of the victors, must not forget who we are if we want to live in peace and security. If we don't want war," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

"Our duty is to preserve the truth about that war, to tell everything, even what is sometimes difficult to say," the head of state continued. "We must teach our youth to see the face of fascism beneath the mask of good intentions. This is what we must do for their peaceful future and our native land."