Lukashenko Tells French Magazine: Opposition Exists, Those Who Rioted Fled on Their Own

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to questions about the opposition, insisting that no one was expelled from the country and that those who broke the law must answer for it

No one was driven out of Belarus, but anyone who broke the law must answer for it under the law, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed in an interview with the French magazine "Le Point".

Interviewer Anne Nivat asked the President: “Why is there no opposition?”

“What do you mean, no opposition? We have an opposition today that has its own views. There were five presidential candidates in the last election,” Alexander Lukashenko replied.

When the journalist remarked that there is an opposition outside the country, the head of state said: “What kind of opposition is that? If you mean our runaways (we call them ‘runaways,’ not ‘the opposition’), we did not expel them from the country. Those who were guilty should have… It’s the same as in your country, in France. Emmanuel [French President Emmanuel Macron – news.by note] is right: those who smash things will answer under the law. I say the same: ‘Guys, those who smashed things here (and it did happen), you will answer under the law.’ They realised they would have to answer and fled. Well, they fled. I did not hold them back. I did not expel anyone. Moreover, we have already brought many of them back.”

The President recalled that a commission headed by the Prosecutor General has been set up in Belarus for those wishing to return to the country; it reviews citizens’ appeals concerning offences they may have committed. “According to the law. We see: if you did not smash things, if you did not break shop windows on the main street in Paris (I am drawing a parallel here), then by all means, come back,” the head of state explained. “We did not seize relatives and put them in prison, we did not pressure them. We did not confiscate their property.”

However, there are those who are afraid to return, Alexander Lukashenko noted. “Because they have something to hide. These are the people who organised it. There are two, three or four hundred of them. I don’t know how many are left… The Americans came, gave guarantees, asked for some people. Fine, take them. What am I guilty of here?” the President said.

The head of state also gave a specific example of responding to requests for family reunification and providing the assistance he was asked for: “One woman asked for her husband to be released. She even went as far as Trump: ‘Release Serezha, release him!’ We released Serezha. Where is this Serezha? Serezha is there, she is here [in different countries – news.by note], and so on. Serezha caused a whole scandal there. Who would agree to his wife, the mother of his children, gallivanting around Europe and the world with some men while he stands aside? Well, that is their business. She asked to be allowed to go abroad — I helped her. I helped with money and got her out. She asked for her husband to be released — take him.”

“What kind of dictator am I then? I went along with it not for them, but for the children. They have two children, I think. Well, there you go,” Alexander Lukashenko added.

Recalling the events of 2020 in Belarus, the head of state emphasised that he was exercising his presidential powers: “I was not supposed to allow the country to be overturned. Just as your President is doing now [referring to the tough actions of French security forces against participants in mass riots and pogroms – news.by note], so that France is not overturned. So that under a new president — Le Pen [French politician Marine Le Pen, who has declared her intention to run for the presidency in 2027 – news.by note] or whoever you will have…”

“We will have elections,” Anne Nivat noted on this point.

“And we had elections. And there will be more elections,” the Belarusian leader stressed.