Lukashenko thanks Putin for assisting Belarus with supply of modern weaponry

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his gratitude for the support and assistance provided to Belarus in the form of modern weaponry, reports BELTA.

"Regarding security, I thank you for keeping your word. We have mastered all types of weaponry—the very latest kinds," said Alexander Lukashenko. "We have formed combat units—ranging from a people's militia to the regular Armed Forces. We conduct regular drills, as you are aware. Therefore, I can only express my thanks for the support and assistance regarding the modern weaponry that the Belarusian army is receiving."

The meeting between the two heads of state took place at the Novo-Ogarevo state residence in the Moscow region.