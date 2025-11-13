Lukashenko: The Nuclear Power Plant Changed Belarus’s Energy Landscape

On November 14, issues related to the development of nuclear energy were discussed at a meeting with the head of state.

The commissioning of Belarus’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) has become a key factor for energy security and the development of a high-tech industry. The station is a true driver for the region and the national economy. Peaceful atom has transformed the country’s energy landscape. On November 14, the agenda included the construction of a second reactor or a third power unit at the existing site in Ostrovets. The focus was also on increasing electricity consumption, driven by new sectors such as electric transportation and mining. Globally, the nuclear industry is experiencing a resurgence. Countries that yesterday relied on renewable energy are now turning their attention to nuclear power.

Nuclear Power: A Key Force

These images have gone down in the history of modern Belarus — the ceremonial launch of the first nuclear power plant in 2020. Behind it was a major achievement, and ahead lies a new era. The fact that this was a high-tech leap forward and a strengthening of energy security is undeniable.

Development of Nuclear Energy in Belarus

Over the past five years, it’s a significant period, and it’s time to assess interim results. The government and experts are here to discuss the future development of nuclear energy.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that five years is enough time to draw intermediate conclusions: "We have secured an affordable, environmentally clean energy source for decades, and have achieved both economic and ecological benefits."

The President cited several facts about Belarusian NPP’s results. Greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by over 26 million tons. During its operation, the station has produced more than 53 billion kWh of electricity, allowing Belarus to fully eliminate its reliance on imports. It has also reduced dependence on natural gas (by 14.5 billion cubic meters), whose share in energy generation once reached up to 95% (now around 65%), and saved over $1.5 billion in the budget.

Furthermore, the nuclear station has radically transformed Belarus’s energy sector. As part of integrating the Belarusian NPP into the energy system, a large-scale modernization program of power grids was implemented — over 1,700 km reconstructed, modern substations built, and breakthrough digital technologies introduced to enhance reliability.

"In the country, a new industry has formed, infrastructure has been created, and a modern personnel training system has been established. We didn’t have all this before," said the Belarusian leader.

Belarus Among Top European Countries with the Lowest Electricity Prices

The country’s own nuclear power plant naturally boosted energy consumption. An electric boom is underway, impacting various sectors of life. Belarus ranks among the top three European countries with the lowest electricity prices per kilowatt-hour, after Russia and Kazakhstan. Citizens are increasingly switching to electric heating for homes and water. The construction of electric boilers enhances living comfort. Many private homeowners have also adopted electric heating — last year, over 160,000 applications were filed.

The country is also developing electric transportation beyond major cities. "Pilot projects for converting public transport to electric power have been implemented in Zhodino, Novopolotsk, and Shklov. Currently, more than 44,000 electric vehicles are in operation, with over 1,870 charging stations," the President reported.

Lukashenko Advocates for Comfortable and Safe Alternatives to Minibuses

He expressed surprise at the shortage of public transport in suburban and intercity routes. "People are upset — they stand in queues, especially during peak hours, sometimes 150 meters long, trying to get into a smelly minibus," Lukashenko said. "Come on, why not replace these minibuses with buses? We should put in electric buses, too. Let people ride comfortably, breathe fresh air, and not be squeezed like in minibuses." He added that this would also be a safer mode of transportation: "We might lose two or three minutes, but we’ll be alive and healthy."

"Alexander Gennadievich, are these my instructions again? We must see what people live through. We can do this easily — it’s a profitable project," the President emphasized.

Ostrovets as a Model for Regional Development

Ostrovets has undergone a transformation. Once a modest town in the countryside, it has become a promising place to live. The city of nuclear specialists has doubled in size. About 3,000 people work at the station, 30% of whom are under 32 years old, with an average age of 38. "Graduates from energy faculties dream of working there. It’s a wonderful city. No need to persuade anyone. People move there for all kinds of specialties. In terms of infrastructure, engineering, and income levels, Ostrovets is a gold standard for regional development," Lukashenko noted.

The President emphasized that the nuclear station is a key driver of regional growth for decades to come, a factor to keep in mind during this discussion.

Growing Support for Peaceful Atom

Over time, the initial skepticism and fears among Belarusians have turned into understanding and acceptance. Support for peaceful nuclear energy, which was 60% during the station’s construction, has now grown to over 80%.

Global Renaissance of Nuclear Industry

The President noted that opportunities for the economy with nuclear energy are not only Belarusian but global. Today, 416 nuclear reactors are operational worldwide, with another 63 under construction. "Everyone who can is building," he said.

According to IAEA forecasts, the total capacity of nuclear power plants globally will more than double over the next 25 years, with nuclear’s share in global electricity production rising to 12%.

"Just yesterday, many Western politicians relied solely on renewable energy. Today, they’re talking about the benefits of building nuclear power plants, even using a new term — ‘renaissance of the nuclear industry.’ This also applies to neighboring countries like Poland and Lithuania, which were strongly opposed to our nuclear station," the Belarusian leader stated. "All this confirms that we chose the right path."

The President stressed the importance of not standing still. The goal is to see prospects, but also to address problems.

He asked for reports on measures taken to increase electricity consumption, their results, and proposals for further development of the energy sector and related industries.

"For example, cryptocurrency mining, electric transport, construction of electric-heated housing. The focus is on loading existing and new capacities —" he said. "I’ve read some notes and opinions. Some say crypto mining might be unstable. Well, it might be. But why worry? Don’t go into the forest if you’re afraid of wolves," Lukashenko joked.

He emphasized the need to build comfortable, electric-heated housing, calling it a "miracle for people."

"Electric cars — everyone is rushing into that now. It’s a big sector. And we need to develop the economy. What is the economy without electricity? We are a machine-building country. And in agriculture, too. We can almost everywhere switch our transport to electricity," the President said.

He recalled that the head of the National Academy of Sciences promised to develop a domestic electric battery, which, if successful, would eliminate the need to buy components abroad.

"This would be a breakthrough. Let our scientists show their prowess. Earn huge money for this. Especially since it’s not a new idea," Lukashenko added.

The question of building a second nuclear power plant has long been on the agenda. The President instructed the government to consider whether to expand the existing plant or to build a new station. Lukashenko suggests weighing all pros and cons.

The first option is to build a new reactor at the current Ostrovets site as the second phase of Belarusian NPP. The site has all necessary conditions — infrastructure, technology, and skilled personnel. It could be built more cheaply since the site has already been thoroughly researched.

The second option is to construct a new station in the east of the country, where geological conditions are suitable. This site was considered when the current station was planned. Building from scratch would require more investment but would give a significant boost to the eastern region. "We can turn the eastern region into a highly developed territory of Belarus, creating new jobs, attracting investment, implementing innovative projects, and adopting new technologies," the President said.

He added that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on nuclear cooperation have been positive and supportive. "Support from Russia is there, and it’s our turn now," Lukashenko noted.

Nuclear Development Tied to Growing Electricity Demand

The government’s logic is that nuclear energy development will be linked to increasing electricity consumption, which is already happening. Population growth, industry expansion, and incentives drive this. Electric boilers in cities, greenhouses in agriculture, electric vehicles — over 44,000 already. Data centers and mining farms are also developing.

Decision Made to Build the Third Unit at Belarusian NPP

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister, announced that a decision has been made to develop the Ostrovets NPP by constructing the third power unit. Additionally, work will be organized to explore sites in the Mogilev region for future expansion, depending on the growth of electricity demand.

The third unit will require more than a thousand personnel.

The Belarusian NPP operates steadily and reliably, and the decision to expand was met with enthusiasm. "Staffing is complete. We are recruiting graduates from universities and colleges. There’s no need for additional staff while operating two units. But with further development, one of the main tasks will be training personnel for the third unit," said Sergey Bobovich, Director General of Belarusian Atomic Station.

He estimated that over a thousand new jobs might be needed for the expansion.

