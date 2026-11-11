Lukashenko: The ongoing militarization of Western countries poses a danger

During a limited format session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's Collective Security Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the ongoing militarization of Western countries, BelTA reports.

"We are accused, especially Belarus and Russia, of preparing for war by 2030 and being ready to fight against NATO and the entire European Union. Nothing of the sort exists in Belarus and Russia. We have already spoken about this several times," Alexander Lukashenko stated. "On the contrary, we see Europeans spending considerable amounts on so-called defense - the question is, from whom?"

"The danger is that troops and Special Forces are training near our borders, and the danger is that Western countries continue to militarize. Hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent on arms purchases," he stated.