Lukashenko: The Time to Come and Europe will Pay Belarus for Preserving Clean Air

The time will come when Europe will pay Belarus for the clean, fresh air generated by the country's preserved forests and wetlands. President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a visit to the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, BelTA reports.

"This is the future, and we must preserve it. And the time will come when this polluted Europe will pay us for preserving what God-given to us," the President said.

He noted that there is practically none of this in the EU, and the wind carries all this goodness there in the form of clean air.