President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has concluded his visit to a Southeast Asian nation and has now embarked on a working trip to Oman.

Myanmar greeted the President not merely with warmth, but with vibrant color and a long-term strategic vision for collaboration. The focus has shifted beyond mere trade; medicine, agriculture, and joint projects now take center stage, signaling a deepening partnership.

Myanmar — the largest country in Southeast Asia with a coastline and a population of fifty-five million — is often called the land of "Jade and Sapphires." Belarusian jewelers have already expressed interest in harnessing these gemstones to adorn our women.

The mornings in Myanmar begin early — at 6:00 a.m., the sky is painted with full dawn, and by 4:30 p.m., darkness falls completely. The country’s rhythm is dictated by early risings and work in the first half of the day. The arrival of the Belarusian leader the day before subtly shifted this schedule, but on the main day of the official visit, everything started quite early.

For the first time, a horse-drawn escort was incorporated into the protocol — a striking and impressive sight.

The Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw is the official residence of the current government. The city itself was constructed according to specific principles — notably, broad roads, with ten lanes in each direction. One of these streets, Minsk Street, was ceremoniously opened early in the morning with the participation of the Belarusian delegation.

As everyone moved into the palace, the official welcoming ceremony commenced. Military personnel, a ceremonial guard, and the Belarusian national anthem — performed in a Myanmar version — echoed with a vibrant local flavor.

Alexander Lukashenko signed the guestbook of honor, after which the leaders moved into bilateral negotiations. Acting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing expressed his gratitude twice to the Belarusian leader.

Min Aung Hlaing, Acting President of the Union of Myanmar:

"Thank you very much for your support on the international stage. Last year, Belarus became a partner in organizing BRICS, and I wish to extend my congratulations. Myanmar now seeks to join the SCO and BRICS, and I humbly ask for your support. We also aim to elevate our status within the EAEU to that of a partner country."

Myanmar’s keen interest in international organizations stems from two main reasons. Firstly, these unions respect the sovereignty of all member states. For Myanmar — which only ceased being a British colony in 1948 — this is of utmost importance. Naypyidaw already participates in the World Trade Organization, recognizing the advantages that such status can bring through mutual understanding with partners. Judging by the warm reception, Myanmar sees this partnership as a long-term prospect.

As the Belarusian leader emphasized, although the two countries are separated by significant geographical distance, it does not hinder the development of their relations.

“They say that in today’s world, distance no longer matters for fostering good relations,” said Lukashenko.

“We will certainly justify your trust. I am convinced of this. Belarus has everything necessary to help Myanmar rise to an even higher level technologically,” he assured.

In terms of scale, Myanmar currently needs nearly everything. It is the largest country on the mainland of Southeast Asia, with a rapidly growing population of over fifty million. All these people require healthcare, food, clothing (which is less of an issue there), and employment. Belarus has the capacity to contribute in all these areas.

Discussions in the expanded format covered concrete projects. There are agreements for the supply of medicines from Belarus to Myanmar, as well as a request for Belarusian ambulance vehicles. The market for Belarusian dairy products is gradually expanding. Future plans include supplies of baby food, meat preserves, flour, and pasta.

Belarusian tractors have established a reputation in agriculture. At the business forum on November 27, a contract was signed for the supply of 400 tractor kits. But this is no longer just about sales — joint production is now on the table. Despite only two official visits between the heads of state, everything was meticulously planned, with active cooperation from ministries. As a result, the developments over the past year are already palpable.

“As your visit to Belarus in March marked the first official visit of a Myanmar leader to our country,” said the Belarusian President, “we can confidently say that 2025 will be a historic year in our relations.”

Lukashenko also noted that he had met with Min Aung Hlaing six times this year:

“This demonstrates that there is no room for isolation between our nations.”

He further expressed gratitude to Myanmar’s leadership, including Foreign Minister, for their participation in the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

“We cooperate across many international platforms, providing mutual aid and support. Belarus is open to expanding its partnership with Myanmar. We operate solely in our national interests, without regard to external influences,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Special thanks were also extended for Belarus’s aid following Myanmar’s devastating earthquake in March 2025, which registered a magnitude of 7.9. The capital was severely affected, with 1,600 casualties. On the President’s orders, Belarus dispatched a search and rescue team from EMERCOM and delivered 20 tons of humanitarian aid. This timely support was critically important, and the stability it fostered is highly valued by Naypyidaw.

Myanmar is now on the eve of parliamentary elections. The priority is to prevent internal conflicts and foster conditions for investment, tourism, and a prosperous future.

“Belarus is the most reliable partner for Myanmar, just as Myanmar must be the most reliable for Belarus. The visit of your head of state is the first since diplomatic relations were established — a truly historic event. We have agreed to elevate Myanmar’s Consulate General in Minsk to the level of an embassy,” said Min Aung Hlaing.

Geopolitically, Myanmar is situated in a complex region. Nearby is China, with its own strategic outlook, and the ambitions of former colonial powers, which have long coveted Myanmar’s sapphires and jade. This was one of the reasons behind sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union in the 1990s. Investment revived in 2010, with foreign capital pouring into the economy — a growth of eleven times compared to previous years. But in 2021, internal political turmoil erupted, exposing many deep-seated national tensions. Over a hundred ethnic groups live within Myanmar’s borders, and stabilizing this mosaic remains an urgent task.

“Your steps, taken on the eve of parliamentary elections, are unprecedentedly democratic. But as a friend, I must remind you that these elections are for your people, and their interests must come first. Mr. President, your country has a great future — believe my experience. The only issue you need to resolve is ensuring societal stability. To that end, we have developed a plan of action, signing a roadmap that includes specific measures for our cooperation. We have already discussed economic development, trade, and the military-industrial complex, but the most vital component of this plan is humanitarian cooperation: education, healthcare, and culture. You can count on us in these areas. I have rarely encountered leaders and officials like you and your colleagues, who strive daily to serve their people.”

— Lukashenko concluded.

As a result of this visit, 29 agreements and memoranda have been signed, the most significant of which is the abolition of visas. Myanmar is now officially open to Belarusian visitors.

In honor of Lukashenko’s arrival, the host side organized an official banquet imbued with national color. The tables were laden with seafood and noodles — traditional Myanmar cuisine. An unusual feature of the event was a small theatrical performance with songs in Belarusian.

The exchange of gifts is a longstanding tradition. In Myanmar, weapons have historically symbolized ancestral traditions and are considered a key masculine attribute.

From the presidential palace in Naypyidaw, the convoy of the two leaders headed to two places of symbolic importance. In the capital’s botanical garden, a Friendship Tree was planted; and at the Buddha Maravijaya Temple, Alexander Lukashenko was awaited for a ceremonial visit. The planted tree — a flowering Kanthaka — symbolizes luck and prosperity.

Myanmar’s lush greenery and vibrant flora give it the edge over many resorts. Everywhere, the landscape is bursting with plants. Winters and even cool seasons are virtually absent. The year-round tourist season could become a significant source of income for Myanmar if stability endures. Among the sights are the largest seated Buddha in Asia, located in the temple complex that welcomed the President, and the Maravijaya, a monumental construction whose challenging history was shared with the leader.

Later, Lukashenko was invited to participate in a traditional Buddhist ceremony, where water — regarded as a pure offering in ancient Indian religion — holds deep symbolic significance.

After the temple visit, the convoy headed straight to the airstrip, where the Belarusian President was seen off with equal grandeur as he was received.