Lukashenko: There are three poles of power in the world—China, Russia, and the United States

The European Union may collapse as one of the pillars of the world. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in his address to the Belarusian people and parliament, BelTA informs.

"There are three poles of power in the world: China, Russia, and the United States. In fact, I consider the European Union to be the fourth pillar. But given their internal strife and hysterical demands, this pole may collapse!" said the head of state.