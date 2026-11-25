There's a current opinion in Europe that if Russia fails to achieve a military victory over Ukraine, it can't dictate to Europeans how to build their future security. But this argument is a grave misconception. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko expressed this opinion in a conversation with a journalist from the French magazine Le Point.

The head of state noted that this was the first time he'd heard the journalist assert that Europeans, based on this argument, don't want to discuss security with Russia. "You've, as we say, 'reinvented the wheel' for me. This is the first time I've heard you say that Europeans, based on this argument, don't want to discuss the future of our European continent. Security is what matters most in the future," Alexander Lukashenko said.

He emphasized Belarus's geographic location. "Why am I talking about our continent? Because Belarus is the center of Europe. We have the geographic center of Europe in Polotsk. We didn't invent this; it's universally recognized. And geography plays a significant role, including in politics. Europe can't ignore the fact that the geographic center is in Belarus," the President noted.

quote Let me emphasize that Belarus plays a significant role in this security system. Alexander Lukashenko

He recalled the grave consequences of previous wars that traversed our country. The most devastating were the war with Napoleon in 1812 and the brutal struggle against Nazi Germany. "Napoleon swept across Belarus—virtually nothing remained. Especially during World War II, the epicenter was here, and many people died. We remember all of this; as a historian, I know the history of my country well," he said.

"And something depends on us. Not only on Russia, but also on our people, on Belarus. This is evidenced by the fact that we are constantly in contact with your President [French leader Emmanuel Macron – editor's note], albeit indirectly. We speak with him on the phone, his people and ours meet. We talk with him about peace. And what I hear from you and in your media, and not only yours, is something completely different. It contradicts what we discuss," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

According to him, Emmanuel Macron believes there must be peace on the European continent, especially in Ukraine, and that excluding Russia and Belarus from the peace process and the future of Europe is impossible. "We are discussing many issues: establishing normal relations, economic issues, and so on. I see that he is a complete pragmatist; he understands what is happening. Therefore, your statement—I understand that it probably came from someone—that since Russia can't win the war with Ukraine, then why talk to it—is a terrible misconception," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

He warned of the dangers of such an approach. "If we proceed from this, then we could probably end up with a Third World War on our continent, as we once did. Or even worse. A Third World War could lead to a nuclear standoff. This is dangerous for everyone. I recently spoke about this: we can't sit it out overseas. Therefore, we should absolutely not reason like that. There can be no structure or security in Europe without the East, without Russia. Therefore, we should absolutely not proceed from this premise. That's my point of view," the President of Belarus concluded.

Photo: RIA Novosti